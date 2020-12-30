Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 211.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,248 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.3% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.26% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $66,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 84,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,025. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.05. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $160.03.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.