Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 20,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 36,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.
ALRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 30th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $477.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.
About Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
