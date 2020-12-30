Akropolis Market Cap Achieves $20.86 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Akropolis has a market cap of $20.86 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00133589 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00187693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00583447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00052544 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,349,619,036 tokens. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.