Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.94. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 376,075 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Get Akers Biosciences alerts:

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 87.42% and a negative net margin of 372.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Akers Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akers Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.