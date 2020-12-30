Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Gap Down to $38.38

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.38, but opened at $27.47. Air T shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Air T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $55.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

