Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

