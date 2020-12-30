Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.97

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.97 and last traded at $102.38, with a volume of 646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.93.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,502,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.