Aequi Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 30th (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Aequi Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 30th. Aequi Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ARBGU opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Aequi Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

About Aequi Acquisition

There is no company description available for Aequi Acquisition Corp.

