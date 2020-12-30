Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advaxis stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Advaxis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

