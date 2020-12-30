Adshares Price Tops $0.0499 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,677,005 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

Adshares Coin Trading

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

