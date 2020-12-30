Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post sales of $5.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $5.42 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $10.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $11.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.17 million, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $53.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFIB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. 1,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

