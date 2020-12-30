Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.34.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.37 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

