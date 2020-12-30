Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.22%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.