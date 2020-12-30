ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. Mizuho began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.76.

ACAD stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $53,072.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,704 shares in the company, valued at $327,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

