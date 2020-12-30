Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Abyss has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $165,886.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00039413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00289397 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00026077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.68 or 0.01980192 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars.

