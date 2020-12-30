Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.93

Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.90. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 93,878 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.