Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.93

Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.90. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 93,878 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ACP)
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
