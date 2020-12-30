ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 24 by Credit Suisse Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 24 target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 23.35.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.