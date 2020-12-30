AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AA plc (OTCMKTS:AATDF) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 12,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 24,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

AATDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get AA alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.