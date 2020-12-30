$86.59 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post sales of $86.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.98 million to $91.85 million. fuboTV posted sales of -$1.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,650.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $245.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.35 million to $248.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $436.02 million, with estimates ranging from $435.19 million to $437.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

Several research firms have commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.58. 770,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,110. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.68.

fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

