$8.78 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post $8.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.10 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $7.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $27.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $41.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $160.08 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $695.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 4.14. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $38.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

