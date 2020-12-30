70,926 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tenaris by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tenaris by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TS opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

TS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

