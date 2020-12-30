$630.64 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report $630.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $612.25 million and the highest is $653.81 million. Copart reported sales of $575.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 35.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.92. The stock had a trading volume of 822,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.76. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.