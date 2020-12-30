$610.38 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce $610.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $593.10 million to $623.43 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $535.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,596,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after buying an additional 54,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,897,000 after buying an additional 53,304 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,976,000 after buying an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.17. 6,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $161.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

