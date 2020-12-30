$52.12 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report $52.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.98 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $200.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.46 million to $200.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $234.41 million, with estimates ranging from $233.01 million to $235.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,482,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,597,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,858,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. 924,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.