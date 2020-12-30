450,000 Shares in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Bought by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $57,499,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $28,089,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth $18,844,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $9,399,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,245,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

ATHA stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.87). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.