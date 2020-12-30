4,000 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Appian by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,590.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $24,277,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,697 shares of company stock valued at $58,274,461. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian stock opened at $153.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -279.65 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $216.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

