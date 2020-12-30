$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 million to $1.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 9,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,680. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.