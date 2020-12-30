$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 million to $1.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 9,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,680. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

