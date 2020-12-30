$3.25 EPS Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88. FedEx posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $17.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $18.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $19.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $261.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.71 and its 200 day moving average is $228.08.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

