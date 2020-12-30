$287.90 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report $287.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.96 million and the highest is $299.69 million. VEREIT reported sales of $305.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VER. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 100.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,519 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 217,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940,601 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VER opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.19%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

