$20.08 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to announce $20.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.16 million to $21.18 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $16.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $75.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 million to $76.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.52 million, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $100.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

