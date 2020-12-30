$2.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the lowest is $2.44. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.94.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.69. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,724.89 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

