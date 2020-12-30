$190.77 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post sales of $190.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $717.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.83 million to $754.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $829.91 million, with estimates ranging from $761.00 million to $935.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of WLL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,528. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

