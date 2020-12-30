$187.48 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report $187.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.58 million to $192.39 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $224.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $698.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.56 million to $714.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $885.58 million, with estimates ranging from $767.49 million to $974.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.0037 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.