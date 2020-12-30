$16.00 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post $16.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.90 million to $16.10 million. Asure Software posted sales of $17.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $65.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.97 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.53 million, with estimates ranging from $69.35 million to $69.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%.

ASUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 90,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,479. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 456.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,925 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 11.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

