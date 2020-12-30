15,417 Shares in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 599,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

NYSE:OSG opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.