$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will post sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $8.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIFE. ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

LIFE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,306. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.