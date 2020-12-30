$121.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post $121.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.28 million. Cree posted sales of $239.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $601.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.70 million to $618.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $659.42 million, with estimates ranging from $534.50 million to $803.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Charter Equity reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cree from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.20. The company had a trading volume of 995,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $105.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after purchasing an additional 314,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cree by 20.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 290,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Cree by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after acquiring an additional 157,989 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cree by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

