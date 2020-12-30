1,200,000 Shares in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Bought by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,572 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,680,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $15,764,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,128,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 98,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

TCRR traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 430,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,301. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

