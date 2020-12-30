$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 380,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 35,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,883. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

