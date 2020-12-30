$1.09 EPS Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,364 shares of company stock worth $10,551,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 395,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,594,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $114.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.