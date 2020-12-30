$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FOCS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 212,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,174. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $28,908,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 544,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14,676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 424,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,000 after acquiring an additional 319,471 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

