$0.62 EPS Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

GRBK traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.36. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $2,769,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

