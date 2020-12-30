-$0.44 EPS Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.23). Aramark reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 171%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.86. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,656,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 325,638 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,623,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Aramark by 21.2% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aramark by 40.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 558,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

