$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

HLIO stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $54.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

