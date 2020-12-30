-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($5.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $57.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.