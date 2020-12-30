$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. PennantPark Investment reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%.

PNNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,132. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.63. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

