Zynex, Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) to announce $25.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.88 million. Zynex posted sales of $14.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $80.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.52 million to $80.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $142.56 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $154.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Zynex has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.