Zero Price Down 12.8% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $128,188.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00247377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00030954 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000752 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,468,547 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

