Zenon Wozniak Sells 15,002 Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44.

FM stock opened at C$23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$23.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.97.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.47.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

