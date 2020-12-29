Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Zeepin has a market cap of $156,810.51 and $1,403.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00024039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00140856 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00195792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00603989 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326362 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00055334 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

